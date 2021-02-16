Star ‘cried with fear’ during sex scene

Salma Hayek has recalled “sobbing” and feeling “afraid” on set when asked to do a sex scene that wasn’t in the script of one of her first films.

Salma Hayek has revealed her breakout role featured a sex scene she wasn't told about, leading her to break down in tears on set because she was so "afraid" to go through with it.

The Oscar-nominated actress starred alongside Antonio Banderas in 1995 thriller Desperado, with the film going on to become her first big Hollywood hit.

But the star says she "doesn't enjoy" the film's love scene given she was shaking with fear and left "sobbing" when asked to do it, after signing on to the project unaware it would be a requirement.

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas starred opposite each other in 1995 film Desperado. Picture: Supplied.

Reflecting on the moment she "started to sob" on set during an episode of podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Hayek explained she kept saying to the crew of the scene: "I don't know that I can do it. I'm afraid."

Assuring the podcast hosts her panic had little do with how she was treated by Bandera or director Robert Rodriguez, she said she eventually agreed to complete the scene in a closed-set environment.

"One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio - he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we're still super close friends - but he was very free," she said.

"It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying."

Hayek said she was ‘afraid’ because Banderas was ‘very free’ and the scene seemed much easier for him. Picture: Supplied.

Hayek, who would have been 28 at the time, went on to explain that part of her shock surrounding the scene stemmed from the fact that it wasn't in the script when she first signed on.

"Oh God, I'm gonna be in trouble - but the love scene was not in the script," Hayek said.

"It was demanded by the studio when they saw the chemistry test. I had a really, really hard time with that … I don't enjoy the scene," she added.

The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez, was the second instalment in his Mexico Trilogy, which also includes the films El Mariachi and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

It tells the story of a vigilante in Mexico named El Mariachi, played by Banderas, who is looking for vengeance after the murder of his lover. Hayek plays Carolina, El Mariachi's new love interest.

It isn't the first time Hayek has opened up about her past struggles in Hollywood.

The Frida star, 54, last year revealed she was told to "sound dumber and speak faster" when preparing for some of her early roles.

Recalling specific instructions from those at the helm of some of her past projects, she said, "Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned (in acting classes).

"Or you learn them and they don't let you."

She went on: "I've had directors say to me, 'Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster.'"

Hayek has remained a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, speaking up against the sexual harassment of women in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, she made an allegation of sexual harassment against convicted sex offender and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

During a filmed conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2018, Hayek said that during the making of 2002 biopic Frida, for which she received an Oscar nomination, Weinstein told the film's director, Julie Taymor, "I am going to break the kneecaps of that 'C-word'."

Hayek also detailed the turmoil she experienced during the making of Frida, which she co-produced as well as starred in, in a 2017 article for the The New York Times.

She claimed that Weinstein had threatened to kill her, had demanded she perform a nude sex scene with a female co-star, and initially refused to release the film in cinemas, which she ascribed to her refusal to agree to any of his sexual propositions.

