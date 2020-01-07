‘Star’ Domino’s franchisee alleges misleading and deceptive conduct

BRISBANE-founded global pizza giant Domino’s and its high-profile multi-millionaire boss have been sued for $3 million by a 40-year fast food industry veteran and award-winning pizza store franchisee.

Frederick Aloysius Mario White, from Mount Lawley in Perth, and his three companies sued Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Pty Ltd (DPE) and boss Don Meij in the Federal Court late last month, alleging earnings at his three Perth stores shrank after DPE failed to tell him about plans to force franchisees to sell pizzas below cost at $5 in 2014 and forced him to buy ingredients at “unreasonably high” marked-up price of about 18 per cent.

Mr White, who had stores in Mirrabooka, Balcatta and Tuart Hill, also alleges DPE misrepresented likely sales and misled him about sales at a second or “split” store it opened in Balcatta, in Perth’s northern suburbs.

He is only the second Domino’s franchisee in Australia to take legal action against the company. The first, Surfers Paradise franchisee Tim Yervantian settled his $6m claim last year for an undisclosed sum.

Outside of court, Mr Meij has previously lauded Mr White’s professional skills.

On Facebook in 2015, pointing out Mr White had won the Domino’s South Pacific Manager of the Year as well as third runner up for global Domino’s Manager of the Year during his 40-year fast food career.

The suit also comes after two other former Domino’s franchisees made public submissions to the Senate inquiry into the franchise code of conduct which were critical of the stockmarket-listed company.

Mr White became the franchisee of the Balcatta store in 1998, the Mirrabooka store in 2011 and the Tuart Hill store in 2016.

He says in his statement of claim that he sold the Tuart Hill store in September for a price he claims was $161,000 less than it would have been if DPE’s sales forecasts had been accurate.

Mr White alleges DPE CEO Don Meij told franchisees at a company “roadshow” in late 2013 that DPE “would no longer impose a $4.95 price point on pizzas”.

Months later on June 23, 2014, it announced the new price point was $5.

Mr White’s companies’ claims include allegations DPE – that began in Brisbane in the 1980s as Silvio’s Dial-a-Pizza – engaged in false and misleading conduct, unconscionable behaviour, misuse of market power, exploited its bargaining power and breached the franchise code of conduct by failing to act in good faith.

Fred White, from Mt Lawley in Perth, owner of three Dominos franchises in Perth, is suing Australia's largest pizza chain, Dominos for $2m, alleging they failed to disclose plans to force franchisees to sell pizzas below cost at $4.95 - a move that decimated earnings. Picture: Supplied.

Mr White owned three Domino’s franchises in Perth.

Mr White’s companies allege DPE used the $5 pizza offer as a weapon to “eliminate or substantially damage” rival Pizza Hut stores in his area.

He alleges DPE and senior DPE executive Ryan Bohm told him that it “was likely” that the Pizza Hut store in Tuart Hill “would close” due to the “aggressive” DPE discounts.

DPE has 197 stores in Queensland and holds the master franchise for Domino’s and has the right to grant sub-franchises in Australia and New Zealand. It also sells franchisees their ingredients and charges them various fees, court documents state.

Mr White, who first became a Domino’s franchisee 22 years ago, alleges in his claim that DPE’s actions caused the value of his Balcatta store to slump by $319,368, and that the $5 pizza offer alone cost him lost profits of $57,027 at his stores in Balcatta and Mirrabooka.

Mr White has asked the court to award him market value for his stores, the claim states that market value is 28 times average weekly sales, which he was allegedly promised would be more than $30,000 per week.

DPE, Mr Meij and Mr Bohm have not filed a defence to the claims.

No date has been set for hearing but Justice Roger Derrington has been allocated the case.

Mr White’s solicitor Peter Snelgar, from CJM Lawyers in Chinderah, northern NSW, told The Courier-Mail outside court that he believed Mr White had a strong claim against Domino’s.

After Domino’s was approached for comment by The Courier-Mail, the company told the Australian Securities Exchange late today: “The matter relates to a commercial dispute between DPE and the franchisee which has been the subject of discussions with the franchisee for some time.”

“While DPE has not been served with the formal legal proceedings it is aware of the general nature of the claims. DPE rejects those claims,” DPE told the ASX.

“In this case the franchisee: (a) has been in business for more than 20 years, (b) has been a successful Domino’s franchisee in that time and (c) recently sold one of its stores on commercial terms to another franchisee.

“While DPE is disappointed that the franchisee has chosen this path of litigation, from the information available to it, DPE considers the franchisee’s claims to be without merit, and in fairness to our investors and franchisee network it is important that we defend the claims. The claims are not expected to be financially material to DPE.”