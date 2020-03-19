MAFS star erupts on radio before hanging up

Married At First Sight's Michael Goonan hung up on a radio host after a fiery on air clash.

Michael is married to Stacey on the Channel 9 reality show, but early on in the season he was embroiled in a cheating scandal when Hayley claimed he kissed her during a drunken night out.

Michael claimed he had no memory of the kiss because he was drunk, but fellow contestant Vanessa reportedly has footage of the hook-up because she was in the room at the time.

This morning Michael, who is the director of his parents' business Adelaide Ice, was a guest on the Hit FM Mid North Coast breakfast show, Get Up With Krysti & Bodge.

Michael is married to Stacey on MAFS.

Krysti and Bodge from Hit FM.

When Bodge brought up the existence of the tape that allegedly shows Michael kissing Hayley, the MAFS contestant let loose with a blistering attack on the radio host before hanging up.

Here's the transcript:

Bodge: I've heard a little video is doing the rounds of you and Hayley and it gets released this weekend.

Michael: Oh, that's the rumour everyone keeps telling me. But I'm yet to see the video so I'm not putting any confirmation in that.

Bodge: Well I've seen the video.

Michael: What?

Bodge: I've seen the video.

Michael: You've seen the video?

Bodge: Yeah, yeah. I spoke to Vanessa, she showed me the video.

Michael: Do you know what? I'm going to be completely honest with you because I had another guy from radio try to do this to me yesterday. These are just Kyle Sandilands wannabe shock factors. Mate, the only reason you'd have that video, let me tell you Jason from Adelaide, the only reason you'd have that video is because you probably were hanging out ... sharing needles, probably in Elizabeth (a northern suburb 40 minutes out of Adelaide). Let me give you the hot tip, that would not surprise me at all if you had that mate.

Bodge: Sharing needles?

Michael: You can go absolutely do one.

Bodge: What a dog, Mike. Listen to ya. You little rich boy. Your parents have got you all your wealth and you come on this show and you rag on the fact I'm from Elizabeth. Mate, I love Elizabeth. It's fantastic. He's gone, he's gone. He's hung up.

Krysti: This is going swimmingly.

Bodge: What a piece of work … Stuff him. We don't need him … What a whiny little b**ch.

The alleged tape of Michael kissing Hayley is set to be a hot topic on Sunday night's episode of MAFS when all of the contestants reconvene for a girls' and boys' night.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9