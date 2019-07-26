Star hit with fresh ‘difficult diva’ claims

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the set of their new movie Hustlers in New York City. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

AFTER being dubbed a more "difficult diva" than Jennifer Lopez or Cardi B by those on the set of their stripper movie Hustlers, actress Constance Wu is proving her prima donna proclivities by insisting she gets top billing on the new movie.

Fresh from her Fresh Off the Boat renewal drama, reps for the Crazy Rich Asians star's new film have contacted multiple media outlets to ensure Wu is listed as the headliner for Hustlers above co-stars Lopez - who also produced the film - and Cardi B, Page Six has learned. The film, based on the real story of savvy strippers out for revenge on their Wall Street clients, also stars Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo.

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu in a scene from Hustlers. Picture: STXfilms via AP

A rep for Wu contacted Us Weekly to deny the actress' involvement in the billing demands, claiming: "Constance had no knowledge or awareness of acts on her behalf of Hustlers to have reporting mirror that of the film's castings or contractual billings. Representatives associated with her and the film did engage media outlets to correct misrepresentations of the film's characters and castings in the spirit of calibrating credits to accurately reflect the guidelines set forth in standard legal contracts."

Wu herself also weighed in: "We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love. Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this! We won't be knocked down. We will continue to share and celebrate this story together, as sisters. Thank you to all the fans for believing in us and supporting this film."

Constance Wu at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Wu famously caused a commotion when she tweeted, "F***ing hell … Ugh. F**k" upon the renewal of Fresh Off The Boat in May. A fan replied the re-up was "great news", but Wu wailed, "No it's not." After her ungracious outburst, Wu explained, "I was temporarily upset … bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project I was really passionate about … In general, I've always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease."

Then, on the NYC set of Hustlers this spring, Wu made enemies anew with her diva demands. One on-set source told Page Six that Wu was "a pain in the f***ing ass. She just won't agree to do anything … It's like a cliche. She is very talented - but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva." Another insider added, "She's a total piece of work. She thinks it's OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her." To make a sticky situation stinky, Wu even let her pet bunny poop all over the Chelsea penthouse rented for her by the Hustlers production.

While Hustlers premieres in September, select publications have been walloped with a warning from the studio that Wu must be named first in the press as the film's biggest star.

A source said Lopez and her production partners signed off on Wu's top billing "a long time ago", adding, "Constance is in the unique position of being a part of projects that are breaking through Asian-American representation in Hollywood."

