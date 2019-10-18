Star hospitalised after terrifying crash

HOLLYWOOD star Helen Hunt was rushed to hospital after a terrifying car crash on Thursday.

According to US reports, the 56-year-old was briefly hospitalised following the incident, which occurred in Los Angeles' Mid-City area, and is now recovering.

In video footage of the accident, the Oscar-winner's SUV drives through an intersection before another vehicle crashes into the driver's side at the last minute, reports The Sun.

Actress Helen Hunt was briefly hospitalised. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Following the initial impact, the CCTV video, obtained by TMZ, then shows the black SUV rolling over onto its side.

According to the outlet, Hunt was a passenger and riding in the back seat of the car.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told People that Hunt was one of several who were transported to a local hospital following the incident.

Despite initial concerns, the What Women Want star has been released from hospital after being examined by medical staff and is recovering at home.

Authorities also told the publication that no crime was committed after investigating the scene.

The scene of the crash. Picture: TMZ/BackGrid

Hunt is best known for her role as Jamie Stemple Buchman in American sitcom Mad About You, which ran from 1992-1999.

Her portrayal in the beloved comedy won her four Emmys over the course of its seven-year run.

Following her time on the successful series, Hunt beat off stiff competition from Kate Winslet, Helena Bonham Carter and Judi Dench to win the Best Actress Oscar for As Good As It Gets in 1998.

Aside from awards, Hunt has had notable roles in 1996 blockbuster Twister and Mel Gibson's What Women Want.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission