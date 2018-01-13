Menu
Entertainment

Star hosts tribute show to Houston's stellar voice

STRONG VOICE: Belinda Davids will pay tribute to Whitney Houston at The Star Gold Coast next month. JON VAN GRINSVEN

THE critically acclaimed live production, The Greatest Love of All - The Whitney Houston Show is coming to the Gold Coast next month.

A beautifully crafted tribute, the show will honour the talent, music and memory of one of the world's most revered singers.

Showtime Australia conducted over 15,000 auditions across 12 countries before selecting accomplished South African vocalist Belinda Davids who delivers the voice, charm, nuances, and even the gestures of Houston.

An undeniable talent, Davids recently won this year's BBC ONE's Even Better than the Real Thing which showcases the best musical tribute acts in the UK.

Accompanying the breathtaking vocals of Davids on stage will be a six-piece live band, and dancers, with an array of stunning replica costumes and full-scale lighting and effects.

The spectacular two-hour show will take audiences on a heartfelt musical journey through the greatest hits of Houston's 30-year career including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, How will I

Know, One Moment in Time, I have Nothing, Didn't we Almost Have it All, Greatest Love of All, Every Woman and many more.

"Houston is my personal idol and the inspiration for my career when I began singing at the age of 14. I want people to remember Whitney for when she was amazing, for when she was the powerhouse, for when she was the voice. I want people to remember Whitney when she was at the top of her game!” Davids said,

Launched in 2013, the show has toured extensively across the globe including shows in US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, Asia and New Zealand.

The Greatest Love of All - The Whitney Houston Show will be at The Star Gold Coast on February 3 and tickets will be available at www.star.com.au/goldcoast

