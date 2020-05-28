Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archie Williams delivered a showstopping performance on America’s Got Talent.
Archie Williams delivered a showstopping performance on America’s Got Talent.
TV

Star ‘moved to tears’ by heartbreaking performance

28th May 2020 11:40 AM

Elton John has been "moved to tears" after viewing a highly-emotional performance of one of his songs on America's Got Talent recently.

There was barely a dry eye in the room as contestant Archie Williams, who was falsely imprisoned for 37 years, delivered a soulful rendition of Johns' 1992 hit Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me on the reality show.

The spectacular cover earned Williams a standing ovation, guaranteed entry into the next round - and even a hug from notoriously gruff judge Simon Cowell.

Williams delivered an emotional performance.
Williams delivered an emotional performance.


Before he sang, Williams explained that in 1983, he was convicted of a rape he didn't commit, and despite forensic evidence and testimony to his innocence, he was convicted at age 22 and sentenced to life in prison.

The Innocence Project took on Williams' case in the 1990s, and a fingerprint analysis last year ultimately proved his innocence, allowing him to finally be released from prison in March 2019.

The audience and judges were all in tears.
The audience and judges were all in tears.


John, watching his performance from home, shared his emotional reaction online after watching the performance, describing Williams as "inspiring".

"I was moved to tears when I heard Archie's story and saw him perform Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," he wrote on Twitter.

"The courage and forgiveness shown by him is truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela. Love, E xx," he added.

After Williams took the stage on America's Got Talent and shared his story, people flooded social media to share their emotional reactions - including Cowell himself.

 

 

 

Originally published as Star 'moved to tears' by heartbreaking performance

Cowell even left the judges’ panel to give him a hug.
Cowell even left the judges’ panel to give him a hug.

More Stories

america's got talent elton john heartbreaking performance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        Health Hundreds of residents in a small Queensland town where a 30-year-old man died are lining up in their cars for coronavirus testing this morning.

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Rapist offers $100k hush money for victim’s silence

        premium_icon Rapist offers $100k hush money for victim’s silence

        Crime Former real estate agent drugged his victim for 18 hours

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones