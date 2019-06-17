Star posts own nudes after being hacked

Bella Thorne has shared her own nude selfies online after being hacked. Picture: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has shared her own nude selfies online after being hacked. Picture: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne beat a hacker to the punch when she posted nude photos of herself the alleged creep threatened to leak.

"F**k u and the power u think you have over me," Thorne tweeted, along with screenshots of texts between her and her alleged hacker, as well as several topless photos. "I'm gonna write about this in my next book."

Thorne has released her own private nude photos. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Thorne, 21, also posted a lengthy missive describing the ordeal.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," the former Disney star wrote. "For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I'm f***ing sick of it, I'm putting this out because it's MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life u never will."

"In other words here's my boobies," she concluded, referencing the topless photos she'd attached to her original tweet. "So here f**k u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press. Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. your Mother. F***in. Back."

Thorne did not identify her hacker in the posts.

The drama in her life doesn't end there.

The erstwhile Famous in Love actress has been at odds with ex-boyfriend Mod Sun, accusing him of keeping her scriptwriting computer and passport from her and causing her to miss out on a "big work opportunity".

Thorne and her ex-boyfriend Mod Sun.

Thorne alleged the rapper wouldn't return her things, but Mod Sun denied the accusations, telling TMZ Thorne retrieved her personal belongings the night she was accused of breaking into his home. He also told the site Thorne called him "out of the blue" just two hours before she had to fly to Paris in order to retrieve her passport.

Thorne and Mod Sun split in April after more than a year together.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission