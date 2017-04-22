24°
Star returns to strengthen Hornets for key clash

Daniel McKenzie
| 22nd Apr 2017 7:00 AM
Dual sport star Caleb Ziebell returns for Cudgen against Ballina.
Dual sport star Caleb Ziebell returns for Cudgen against Ballina. Mike Donnelly

CUDGEN will be strengthened this weekend by the return of star front rower Caleb Ziebell for their top-of-the-table Nothern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) clash with Ballina at Ned Byrne Oval on Sunday.

After missing the Hornets' 32-22 round one win over Byron Bay due to cricket commitments, Ziebell's return is timely with other key players missing through injury.

"Caleb back this week is massive for us. He's a quality player who plays strongly week in week out,” Cudgen coach Pat Rosser said.

"We won't be expecting too much as it's his first game back, but just to have that familiar face and that big body in the middle is (invaluable).

"He gets through a mountain of work, and what he does, he does well. So he'll turn up and play strongly.”

Missing from the side will be half Todd Seymour, who'll miss multiple games following a shoulder injury sustained against Byron Bay.

But with a returning Ziebell, a firing Brock Foggo - who returned to Cudgen this year after a stint with Tweed Coast - and a strengthened back row, Rosser said the side was building on a strong nucleus.

"It's been difficult to get a few quality sessions together with weather, so the cohesion isn't quite where it will be after 4-6 weeks,” he said.

"At this point, it's working with the squad and figuring out our best combos, but our preparation has been better this week.”

Coming off a 76-16 demolition of Lower Clarence, Ballina has bounced back from an indifferent 2016 season.

"Ballina is a strong team that relies on that early go forward with big forward carries. We need to really defend with purpose and as a unit,” Rosser said.

"We know they had a big win in round one, so we're going to have to hold the ball and build some pressure to (create) opportunities.”

Games begin with an under-18s clash at 12pm.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ballina seagulls caleb ziebell cudgen hornets cudgen leagues club hornets northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl tweed sport

