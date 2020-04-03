Kristen Bell has opened up about her struggles at the start of her career. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kristen Bell has opened up about her struggles at the start of her career. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The road to fame wasn't an easy one for Kristen Bell.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bell, 39, offered a timeline of her career, revealing that in its early days, she was criticised for her looks.

"I would get feedback from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl,'" she said.

Bell said she didn't exactly know what to think of the comments.

"I was like, 'OK so does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?' That's what I was getting feedback on in every single audition."

Luckily, things turned around for the Good Place star.

"I think as I've grown older, those boxes have changed and they've almost gone away," Bell said. "It's this huge grey area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell that have dimensional people that don't have to be one thing."

The actress has gone on to have a very successful career. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

She attributes the change to a more open-minded film industry.

"It's not the '80s where you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who gets the guy. It's not that anymore and I'm really grateful for that," she said. "It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part."

Bell was most recently seen in the finale of The Good Place and lent her voice to the film Frozen II.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star reveals agent's brutal feedback