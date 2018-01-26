Menu
Star rides into Kingy for big weekend

ON SHOW: Daryl Braithwaite will play the Kingscliff Hotel on Sunday.
ON SHOW: Daryl Braithwaite will play the Kingscliff Hotel on Sunday. Marc Stapelberg
by Tessa Mapstone

SUPERSTAR of Australian music Daryl Braithwaite has been on the road giving adoring fans just what they want - The Horses.

Fresh from the Falls Festivals and the Australian Open, he will be playing a sold-out show at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Sunday - the final gig in three days of live music guaranteed to have people singing and dancing this Australia Day long weekend.

The music kicks off with The Feramones playing a classic set list on Friday night.

On Saturday, Wild Marmalade will be dishing out positive vibes with drums and didgeridoos, before Braithwaite takes to the stage on Sunday afternoon.

Kingscliff Beach Hotel venue manager Amber Jones said it was an honour and a privilege to host one of Australia's favourite artists.

"... with a little bit of star struck nervousness mixed in,” she added.

"We've had some amazing acts in our time, however, Daryl is really next level.

"We are extremely lucky to be able provide this show to our locals.”

The beach-side bar will keep the live music coming after the long weekend is over, with rock legend Tex Perkins playing on February 9, Fat Picnic on February 11, Cheap Fakes on February 17 and local favourites Round Mountain Girls up on February 24.

"Being able to have a few beers and cocktails out in the sunshine and salty air while listening to some epic bands is what being Aussie is all about,” Ms Jones said.

Shows will go on no matter what the weather.

For more info, visit Facebook.com/thekingy or kingscliffbeachhotel.com.au.

Topics:  australia day long weekend daryl braithwaite kingscliff beach hotel what's on tweed

Tweed Daily News
