Star tests negative in ‘medical miracle’

In another bizarre twist, Essendon Bombers star Conor McKenna has returned a negative result in his most recent coronavirus test.

In another bizarre twist, Essendon Bombers star Conor McKenna has returned a negative result in his most recent coronavirus test.

IN another major twist to the Essendon Bombers COVID-19 saga, Conor McKenna has returned a negative result in his most recent coronavirus test.

Essendon Football Club released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming the negative result.

"Essendon Football Club can confirm Conor McKenna has returned a negative result to his COVID-19 swab test on Tuesday, June 23," the statement read.

"It has also been reconfirmed that the two swab tests taken on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 were both positive results.

"The club will work with relevant medical experts over the coming days to further understand these results."

Connor McKenna’s fourth test has come back negative . Working on implications . @7NewsMelbourne latest shortly #exclusive — Tom Browne (@TomBrowne7) June 23, 2020

Scariest thing about Covid-19 is how little we know about it. McKenna case a prime example. So many possibilities as to what could’ve happened that testing can’t identify. Were tests a false positive, did testing detect a dead virus, etc — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) June 23, 2020

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The revelation leaves plenty of confusion about what the next steps are for Essendon and the AFL, but manager Peter Jess confirmed McKenna would undergo further testing on Wednesday.

"The club has said that James still has to be subjected to two more tests," Jess said.

"But what I'm struggling with is if the science tells us that the guy is a negative and that somehow he's recovered in 48 hours of being positive of the virus that this is some feat.

"James has tested negative, negative, negative right through the testing regime.

"This is something that has not been documented anywhere throughout the world.

"It must be a medical miracle."

McKenna tested positive to the virus on Saturday, the day before Essendon were set to take on the Melbourne Demons at the MCG. The Bombers' round three game was officially delayed following the news.

Conor McKenna has played 73 games for Essendon.

The 24-year-old Irishman - who is asymptomatic to the virus - initially returned a negative result on Wednesday, before an irregular test result on Friday saw one more test taken which returned the fatal positive reading.

The fallout saw the entire Bombers playing squad, along with coaching staff and personnel, put into quarantine after coming into close contact with McKenna.

On Monday, 7News reported Victorian health authorities were "undertaking additional tests on McKenna's COVID samples" with a false positive inquiry being discussed by the Bombers and the health department.

"We have seen examples of false positives, and we have seen other examples of further testing has garnered greater information and insight or not a virus may be," Bombers CEO Xavier Campbell said.

"Yes he's been to Ireland but he did come back through quarantine, he was tested twice as per protocol, he's been tested five times since then so there's an enormous amount of data."

Conor McKenna’s test results pretty reflective of iso life...



Dear diary, I feel negative.



Dear diary, I feel irregular today.



Dear diary, today I feel positive!



Dear diary, I feel negative today. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) June 23, 2020

As Essendon CEO Xavier Campbell referenced today, medical knowledge of virus still growing. Given the amount of testing McKenna has had compared to general public, and amount of data on his movements, could prove important test case for medical experts to analyse. @9NewsMelb — Ayrton Woolley (@AyrtonWoolley) June 23, 2020

Essendon breathed a giant sigh of relief after it was revealed on Tuesday morning only teammate Stewart would be forced to quarantine for 14 days along with McKenna. Stewart was his wrestling partner during a training drill where they came in close contact with one another.

The Bombers are scheduled to take on Carlton at the MCG on Saturday evening.