Star Tweed striker back in Kookaburra calculations

READY TO IMPRESS: Dylan Wotherspoon is back in the fold for the hockey national team. Koen Suyk

MURWILLUMBAH hockey international Dylan Wotherspoon has fought his way back into the national side, with the Kookaburras selecting the talented 25-year-old for the Darwin International Hockey Open later this month.

After playing a pivotal role in the Kookaburra's gold medal run at the Commonwealth Games, Wotherspoon was a surprise omission from the Kookaburra's Champions Trophy squad in June.

Wotherspoon has been in solid form for club team Labrador while earning a recall to the Kookaburras' squad.

With 70 Kookaburra caps and 24 international goals to his name, Wotherspoon is seen as one of the most gifted players in the national system.

His non-selection at the Champions Trophy even elicited comment from Commonwealth Games flag-bearer and retired Kookaburra legend Mark Knowles, who backed Wotherspoon to win back his place in the national team.

The Kookaburras, currently ranked number one in the world, will take-on Argentina (ranked second), Malaysia (12th) and Japan (16th) at the Darwin tournament from September 18-22.

Upcoming games in Darwin are the ideal chance to impress national selectors ahead of November's world cup.

Wotherspoon will also be available for selection in two subsequent test matches against 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina on Friday, September 14 and Sunday, September 16 in Darwin.

If Wotherspoon can impress he will be in good shape for selection to the men's world cup in Bhubaneswar, India, in November.

Last month Cabarita sister act Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick reached the women's world cup semi-finals in London with the Hockeyroos, where they lost to the Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out.

The Darwin matches will not be streamed, but if you'd like to monitor Wotherspoon's progress, follow the Tweed Daily News site or follow @Kookaburras on Twitter for live updates.