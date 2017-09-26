Stars align for outdoor cinema at Cabarita

The new Cabarita Beach Outdoor Cinema has taken shape in the park behind Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club.

A NEW outdoor cinema in Cabarita is set to shine for the community after being set up this month.

Launching on Saturday, October 7 with the premiere of local surfing identity Chris "Chippa” Wilson's new film, Seawolf, the Cabarita Beach Outdoor Cinema, located behind Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club, is the brainchild of community group Caba Progressive.

Caba Progressive's Alicia Wood said the business and local community came together to make the idea a reality in works which took about a fortnight.

"We needed something that was community-based, that the whole community could be used to raise funds,” Ms Wood said.

"We thought of solar powered electricity and other ideas. I said 'a mural', and someone said 'a cinema' and up it went.

"The whole wall is a mural, which local artists jumped on board to paint.”

Surrounded by a beach theme, the mural's white centrepiece and Starlight Cinema screen will display films to viewers.

Set up so community groups could book the site for fundraisers, Ms Wood said each night would be different, with plenty of entertainment on offer.

"There will be food stalls and a little market available on the night,” she said.

"It's open air and public space, and people are free to walk around.

"So we're hoping the community will come along and support it.”

The first screening and fundraiser will be run by Cabarita Youth Service, a group with which Caba Progressive has worked closely over the past two years.

Ms Wood said screenings would work on a booking system, with six screenings expected per year.

"We haven't done it before, but the general idea is for not-for-profit groups to plan to have a movie,” she said.

"They can sell raffle tickets, and ask the community to come along and watch for a gold-coin donation.

"We're proud to have a great community initiative come to fruition.”

The inaugural screening of Seawolf, on October 7, will begin at 7pm, while markets and food stalls are expected to open earlier.