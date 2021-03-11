Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Star's 'career-ruining' Meghan meltdown

11th Mar 2021 10:28 AM

 

Sharon Osbourne has been one of the few celebs to speak out in defence of Piers Morgan after he left ITV, tweeting "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

In scenes just aired during chat show The Talk in the US, Osbourne is seen snapping at Black co-host Sheryl Underwood as the pair discuss whether Morgan's Meghan outbursts were racist.

Osbourne's behaviour saw her dubbed "Karen Osbourne" in this clip going viral this morning:

"I will ask you again, Sheryl - and don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne warned her co-host.

"You tell me, educate me, where you have heard (Piers) say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

It's car crash TV.

"I'm gonna be a little late, watching Sharon Osbourne lose her job live on TV." one viewer tweeted.

"Sharon Osbourne doubling-down on supporting Piers Morgan for his racist and egotistical harassment of Meghan Markle, today on her talk show. She's a grown woman. She doesn't need her black co-hosts to explain to her why what Piers did was wrong," said another.

"Go and educate yourself Sharon Osbourne and stop demanding that Black women educate you for free. What disgusting behaviour," wrote another.

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle and prince harry oprah winfrey sharon osbourne tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver’s surprising give away to police

        Premium Content Drink driver’s surprising give away to police

        Crime The woman was pulled over in Tweed Heads.

        Last chance to secure a spot at Tweed’s foodies weekend

        Premium Content Last chance to secure a spot at Tweed’s foodies weekend

        Whats On The Tweed Artisan Food Weekend kicks off on Thursday with several events sold out.

        Tweed schools benefit from $60m government program

        Premium Content Tweed schools benefit from $60m government program

        Education 17 schools in the local area will get an upgrade as part of the state government’s...

        ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Premium Content ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Travel Massive $1.2b tourism recovery package announced including half-price airfare