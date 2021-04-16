Stars confirm heavily rumoured split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that their engagement is over, saying they are "better as friends".

A month after Page Six broke the stunning news that the power couple had split - although they subsequently claimed to be working on their relationship and were conveniently captured smooching by paparazzi - the stars released a statement Thursday confirming the break-up.

"We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they told the Today show.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, asked for privacy for the sake of their children. The pop superstar is the parent of twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the former Yankee has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the statement said.

Page Six previously revealed that the stars - who got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding twice, citing the COVID-19 pandemic - had split because of Rodriguez's scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

At the start of the year, LeCroy's co-stars accused her on the air of having an inappropriate relationship with married former MLB player. LeCroy later admitted to FaceTiming with Rodriguez but denied anything beyond the calls.

The split comes after the couple were rocked by rumours of A-Rod’s being unfaithful. Picture: Supplied

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," LeCroy told Page Six in February, adding, "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

But a source told Page Six in March, "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up.

"There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

