23°
News

Stars dance for cancer fundraiser

Priceline Pharmcy dancer Hayden Boyle with dance teacher and partner Susannah Smith from Tweed Dance.
Priceline Pharmcy dancer Hayden Boyle with dance teacher and partner Susannah Smith from Tweed Dance. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

THE blue suede shoes are well and truly dusted off and final touches put in place as Tweed personalities prepare for the annual Stars of Tweed Shire dance fundraiser.

A night of dancing and entertainment will be held at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club on Saturday, September 2, showcasing great community support for the Cancer Council NSW.

Cancer Council NSW community relations co-ordinator Hannah Brooks said the fundraiser was a chance to ensure support for cancer patients and their families would continue.

"In the Tweed Valley, a cancer diagnosis often means travel away from home to Lismore, the Gold Coast or even Sydney or Brisbane to receive treatment,” she said.

"We aim to ensure that patients, their carers and families have access to information and support no matter where they receive treatment.”

Participants competing this year include Tweed Councillor James Owen who said he was dancing to show support after his father-in-law who was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

Other participants include former Tweed South butcher turned Haven Spa and bathhouse operator Terry Sly, Shelley Bracefield from City Finance Tweed and Hayden Boyle from Tweed Priceline Pharmacy.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by local band Mangrove Jack.

The Mangrove Jack Band will play at Saturday's Dance with the Stars cancer fundraiser on the Tweed.
The Mangrove Jack Band will play at Saturday's Dance with the Stars cancer fundraiser on the Tweed. Contributed

FAST FACTS:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  cancer council dance of cancer stars of tweed shire dance for cancer

Tweed Daily News
Tweed's plan to save the koalas

Tweed's plan to save the koalas

The new Pottsville koala reserve will help improve the Tweed population.

Hello Sydney, Tweed's open

WHAT A CATCH: Commercial fisherman Nathan Hall, Mike Whitney from Sydney Weekender and Luther Cora on the Tweed River last week.

Showcasing the region to a national visitor market

Mum and son missing from Coolangatta

The 40-year-old woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm tall, black hair with a dyed red fringe.

Police are appealing to the public for any information.

Tender opens for new Tweed Hospital

The Tweed Heads Hospital

Calls for Expressions of Interest from landowners

Local Partners