Star’s ‘excruciating’ night with Tarantino

by Jessica Bennett
19th Mar 2020 12:23 PM

Singer Fiona Apple recently revealed that "one excruciating night" spent with directors Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson led to her giving up cocaine for good.

During an in-depth conversation with The New Yorker, Apple, 42, confessed she quit using the drug after spending the night at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood filmmaker's home with her then-boyfriend Anderson, listening to the pair of cinefiles "brag" to one another.

"Every addict should just get locked in a private movie theatre with Q.T. and P.T.A. on coke, and they'll never want to do it again," she joked.

Fiona Apple has a wild Tarantino story to tell.
Fiona Apple has a wild Tarantino story to tell.

 


Apple went on to detail other vices she indulged in while dating the Boogie Nights director, including weed, ecstasy and plenty of alcohol. The pair met in 1997 and went on to become an "It" couple in public. Privately, however, the romance was "painful and chaotic" for the Grammy-winner.

Anderson was hot-headed, according to the songwriter, throwing a chair across the room after attending the 1998 Academy Awards. Apple also claimed he once kicked her out of his car. She pointed out, though, that he was never physically abusive and that she, at times, could be a "little f**ker" herself.

 

The pair split in 2001. Anderson has since been in a long-term relationship with Maya Rudolph, with whom he has four children.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission

