Star’s heartbreaking tribute to late actor

Star Trek lead actor Chris Pine has surprised the crowd at a screening of the movie in Los Angeles by introducing the trailer for a documentary about the death of one of its young stars.

Pine made his unexpected appearance at a special showing of Star Trek in honour of its 10th anniversary and shared his memories of Anton Yelchin who was 27 when he died in a tragic car accident.

Pine at the 10th anniversary screening of Star Trek and trailer premiere of Love, Antosha. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Lurker Productions

A new documentary called Love, Antosha has now been made about his life.

Speaking to the crowd ahead of the trailer's debut, Pine shared his own memories of the young star.

"Obviously, we're here for Anton; he was one of my dear friends and I felt like I was only getting a chance to know him a better one when he passed," Pine said. "The film is incredible, and I think it'll show you all different sides of the guy that I knew - this curious, fascinating, complex, strange little dude."

Yelchin and Pine were co-stars.

Pine also opened up about working with Yelchin on the Star Trek movies, describing him as everyone's little brother.

"We saw him grow up and continue to get stranger, more curious … (about) music and literature and photography. You'll see all that in here (the documentary). Tons of letters that he wrote to his family who he was close with. And it's so touching to see how much love there is between Viktor and Irina, his parents, and Anton.

"I think it's a great legacy for whom I had a tremendous amount of respect and for this courageous young man who just had zero fear and boundless, endless positivity and an energy for life."

Yelchin, who was best known for playing Chekov in the new Star Trek films, died in 2017 after his Jeep rolled backward down a driveway and pinned him against a concrete mailbox.