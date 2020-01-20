Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Millie Bobby Brown on the silver carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown on the silver carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Stars hit red carpet in daring gowns

by Lexie Cartwright
20th Jan 2020 11:14 AM

We're in for a treat today with another Hollywood red carpet spectacle, and it's the most star-studded event yet.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is currently underway at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix and Jennifer Lopez are nominated for top honours.

But before we get to the official part of the evening, we cast our eyes to the silver carpet where the world's most glamorous people put their best fashion foot forward for us to mercilessly judge. You can watch the ceremony live from midday on Foxtel's Arena channel.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, looking virtually unrecognisable in all-white, compared to the character that made her famous in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Getty Images
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning bringing some sparkle.

Glittering Dakota Fanning. Picture: Getty Images
Glittering Dakota Fanning. Picture: Getty Images

Christina Applegate leaving absolutely everything to the imagination in a black and white gown.

Christina Applegate. Picture: Getty Images
Christina Applegate. Picture: Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel resurrecting and returning as a real life gift after her brutal death in Game of Thrones.

Bow-tiful! Nathalie Emmanuel. Picture: Getty Images
Bow-tiful! Nathalie Emmanuel. Picture: Getty Images

Australian actor Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers, Stranger Things) with his model girlfriend Liv Pollock, also an Aussie, are doing wonders for our country's reputation as a breeding ground for gorgeous people.

Montgomery also raised awareness for the bushfires in Australia while being interviewed on the silver carpet. What a champ.

Dacre Montgomery, left, and Olivia Pollock arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Dacre Montgomery, left, and Olivia Pollock arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton told reporters on the carpet she "wanted to look like the sun". Curious aspiration.

Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Australian TV host Renee Bargh is among the first arrivals, looking breathless in a two-piece silver number with a daring leg slit.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

She's joined by Canadian presenter Keltie Knight who has also opted for silver in an eccentric gown, with a neckline inspired by an oyster.

 

Keltie Knight. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Keltie Knight. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

US reality star Andrewa Boehlke has glided in in a floaty baby pink dress fit with ballerina bun.

 

Andrea Boehlke. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Andrea Boehlke. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

 

More to come

celebrity fashion movies red carpet sag awards sag awards 2020

Just In

    Just In

      All the SAG Award nominees

      All the SAG Award nominees
      • 20th Jan 2020 9:45 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Parts of Australia’s southeast will be battered again today by fast-moving thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

        • 20th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
        Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        premium_icon Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        Crime Tweed Byron Police extradite Mermaid Beach men over alleged vehicle thefts

        IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        Crime Here’s a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

        premium_icon Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

        News Car careens off Point Danger lookout