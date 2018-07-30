Menu
INSTANT KARMA: John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1969. This image is included in a new exhibition to launch on Wednesday.
News

Stars in the eyes for new photo exhibition

by Nikki Todd
30th Jul 2018 2:17 PM

THEY say a picture is worth a thousand words, and such is the case with this candid shot of Beatles star John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono.

Captured during a recording session in the UK in 1969 by Tweed photographer Brian McInerney, it will be one of several images on display as part of a new photo exhibition set to launch on Wednesday.

The exhibition will feature the works of some 60 members of the Photo Arts Club Tweed (PACT), which meets on the first, second and fourth Wednesday of the month at South Tweed Sports Club.

Established in 2006, members range from ex-professionals who have made their names overseas to gifted and committed camera enthusiasts.

The club was last month recognised as the fourth best camera club in Australia by the Australian Photographic Society's 2018 Australian Cup Photographic Challenge.

PACT meetings are held on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at South Tweed Sports Club.

  • The exhibition will be held at the Sustainable Surf Collab, Shop 105, 87 Griffith Street, Coolangatta from August 1 to September 4. It will be open Monday to Saturdays 7am to 2pm and on Thursdays to 5pm. For more details, visit www. photoartsclubtweed.org or email rivercar@mac.com.
    Local Partners