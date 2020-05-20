Star’s jaw-dropping restaurant tip

Larger than life NFL star Chad Johnson has walked out of a restaurant after dropping a plain silly tip that included a heartwarming message.

If you see NFL star Chad Johnson out in public, be nice - the chances are it will be worth your while.

The six-time Pro Bowl-selected receiver yesterday performed another one of his random acts of kindness by leaving a jaw-dropping tip for the wait staff at a local restaurant in Florida.

The larger than life character has made a habit of showing off his lofty tips for the whole world to see in recent years, but his staggering tip of more than 2700 per cent on Wednesday (AEST) is no less generousbecause of it.

The star formerly known as Chad Ochocinco - before he legally changed his family name back to Johnson in 2012 - left workers and Havana's Cuban Cuisine restaurant in Miami lost for words when he walked out after leaving a $US1000 tip on a meal that was only worth $37.40.

The tip is worth more than $AUD1500.

The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who retired from his playing career in 2017, was clearly in a celebratory mood and wanted to share his happiness after an enjoyable meal at one of the few restaurants in the city to re-open despite the coronavirus restrictions in place across the United States.

Beneath the signature on the check was a personalised message: "Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. 'I love you.'"

He shared his generous act with his followers on Twitter, captioning a photo of his tip and receipt with a bible verse caption.

The Proverbs passage reads: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

The tweet had been liked by more than 24,000 Twitter users on Wednesday afternoon (AEST).

As first revealed by The South Florida Sun Sentinel, the restaurant took to Facebook to share their good fortune with the rest of the world.

"We would like to thank Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson for his continued patronage," the restaurant posted.

"We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!

We would like to thank Chad “Ocho Cinco”Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to... Posted by Havana's Cuban Cuisine on Monday, 18 May 2020

Johnson regularly posts photographs of the tips he leaves - and the delightful notes that accompany them.

On a visit to Austin, Texas, last year the 41-year-old left a $540 tip on a $38.43 order of fried chicken, explaining: "I only had 540 yards in 2008 because I pissed (Bengals owner) Mike Brown off!"

He again captioned a photo of the tip on social media with his favourite bible verse.

A day earlier Jennifer scored a $276 tip on a $91.36 order because Johnson "only had 276 yards with the Patriots which was really horrible".

Johnson agreed to tip the waiter at a steakhouse $100 for every goal Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scored against Real Madrid after he allowed him to watch the game on his phone. Barca fans weren't the only ones celebrating Suarez's hat-trick.

A week earlier Johnson dished out $209 in gratuity because he "once had 209 yards in a game in 2007."

They are just some of the latest examples of the former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver being less than sensible with his small fortune.

Of course, having at one-point in his career signed a six-year, $35.5 million deal with the Bengals, Johnson has more of a buffer than your average Joe to spend silly amounts on grub and restaurant service.

In 2011, Johnson promised to give $20,000 to his three millionth follower on Twitter - he was still playing in the NFL at the time and has just signed an $11.5 million deal with the Patriots.

He actually lost followers because of it with many of his Twitter disciples trying to pick their moment to follow him again.

What else would you expect from the NFL star who earlier this year tried to hand over a cheque for $100,000 to his former team, the Bengals, after remembering a game he played against the Buffalo Bills in 2003 where he feels his performance let his team down.

Seriously.

It was just another day in the world of Chad Johnson.

Originally published as Star's jaw-dropping restaurant tip