Stars light up the dry night sky

SPECTACULAR: The Milky Way taken from Fingal Lighthouse on a rare clear night recently.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

WE'VE had a lot of rain again recently, which didn't cause too much damage, thankfully. During the two-week period where it seemed like we didn't see the sun, there was just one clear night.

On that one night, I hosted an astro photography workshop teaching others how to create magical images of the night sky. The conditions were perfectly clear, which is one thing you absolutely need to capture great images of our galaxy.

With the Milky Way rising, everyone started shooting for the stars and were capturing some great images. Just as everyone was leaving, I thought I would capture a couple of images as well for some fun.

If you're interested in learning to capture the Milky Way or in a one-to-one workshop, please email me ryan@ryanfowler.photography

The settings for this image were f/2.8, ISO2500 and 25 second shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina- based photographer. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography