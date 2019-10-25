Menu
Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell. Picture: Cricket NSW
Cricket

Stars missing from grand-final rematch

Michael Doyle
25th Oct 2019 3:05 PM
WHILE it will be a clash between last season’s grand finalists, neither side will be fielding their full-strength outfit for the round two LJ Hooker League Clash.

Cudgen and Lennox Head will both be missing a stack of players for both days of their clash, with representative duties taken a number of players out of the game.

Cudgen captain Caleb Ziebell is one of those who will be missing from action over the next two weekends, but said he had plenty of confidence in the second-grade players who will step up.

“During our nets sessions they look comfortable against the first-grade players so I think they should be able to get the job done,” he said.

“I was pleased last week that we had four blokes from second-grade step up so I am confident this round.”

Cudgen comfortably claimed first innings points last round against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

A good batting performance on the opening weekend was complimented by tight bowling on the second day.

Ziebell said if all members of the team could contribute to performances like they did in round one the team would have success.

“It was more of an all-round team performance than any one individual effort,” he said.

The first day of the round two clash at Megan Crescent will begin at 1pm on Saturday.

