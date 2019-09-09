Stars of the show in NRRRL grand final

Ballina

Oliver Regan, 7.5

A constant threat at the back and he always got the Seagulls sets started with his strong running game.

Chad North, 7

Repaid the coaches with a solid hit-out in what was his first game back from a six-week injury.

Zac Beecher, 8.5

Finished the game with two tries and was unlucky not to get a third; explosive running game and too quick for the Mustangs.

Kel Sheather, 7.5

He scored a try early in the first half and he went on with the job from there.

Rhys Riches, 7

Safe at the back and stayed alive after the fulltime whistle to put captain-coach Jamie Lyon over for his third try of the game.

Jamie Lyon, 9

The script could not have been any kinder to the former NRL star; he scored a hat-trick and wins a premiership in his first year as captain-coach at the club.

Jess Perry, 7

Some good work early when Ballina was at its most dominant. His passing game was strong and he made his fair share of tackles.

Nick Ritter, 7.5

A knee injury and suspension cloud hung over him during the finals. He made less offloads but provided plenty of grunt up the middle in this one.

Michael Dwane, 9.5

Murwillumbah had no answer for him in the first half and he made numerous breaks up the middle. A big reason Ballina jumped out to a 16-0 lead.

Andrew Bracek, 7

Played some of his best games during the last month of the competition and another note worthy performance here.

Anthony Colman, 7.5

Strong ball-runner and one of the most consistent players in the competition. He deserved the try early in the second half which led to a 26-6 lead.

Jack Durheim, 8

New club this season and he formed a lethal combination with Lyon. Durheim always broke tackles and contributed with his ball work on Sunday.

Hayden Hansen, 7.5

Another consistent forward and a whole-hearted effort here. Came back for second stint when he replaced the injured Ray Buchanan.

TOTAL: 100.5

Murwillumbah

Toby McIntosh, 6

Limited opportunities at the back and he wasn't able to do much damage.

Jack Bishop, 7.5

Late inclusion and looked the most likely for the Mustangs. He finished the game with two tries.

Caleb Howell, 6

Burned up a lot of energy defending in the early onslaught. His goal-kicking was spot on from the sideline.

Adam Walker, 5

Not a great day to be a centre with both edges dominating for Ballina.

Liam Cusack, 5

Had enough speed to worry the Seagulls but rarely got in the clear.

Ethan Kane, 6

Great cross-field kick which led to a try to Jack Bishop in the first half. They needed more from him.

Kade Hill, 6.5

Played his best football earlier in the finals but the future looks bright for the teenager.

Remi Vignau, 7

The Mustangs best forward in the finals series but he couldn't match his same performance from the major semi-final. Still one of the best for Murwillumbah.

Joe Besgrove, 4

Usually the key man for the Mustangs but he left the field early with a shoulder injury. Replacement Sam O'Dea did well at dummy half.

Jonty Van Der Scheur, 7

Solid up front but reasonably well contained compared to previous weeks.

Dan Turland, 8

Stood tall and had a real dig when his side were under siege early.

Keelan Biltoft, 6

One of the more aggressive players who struggled to make an impact. He had to be helped from the field with an injury late in the game.

Wade Riley, 7

The Mustangs used him off the bench in previous games and he stepped in the absence of suspended lock Bailey Crompton.

TOTAL: 81