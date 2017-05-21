22°
Stars of Tweed Shire Dance for Cancer is on again.

21st May 2017 8:36 AM
Dance teacher Sarah Alley and Cr James Owen train for the dance fundraiser.
Dance teacher Sarah Alley and Cr James Owen train for the dance fundraiser. Contributed

IT'S time for Tweed stars to shine again as they get back into the swing of Cancer Council's Stars Of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer.

Cancer Council's Far North Coast community relations coordinator Hannah Brooks said this year's contestants need everybody to get behind them as they dance through the competition.

"Our last event was a great success and all the dancing couples put on a great show,” she said.

"We hope everyone will get behind their favourite local stars who are doing what they can to beat cancer.” Ms Brooks said the dancing fundraiser was a way to provide much-needed financial assistance to cancer patients seeking treatment, including covering transport costs.

"Stars of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer is as much about raising funds for cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the community,” she said.

The event is on Saturday, June 24 from 6pm at the Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club. To purchase tickets, visit www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoftweedshire2017

Local Partners

Stars of Tweed Shire Dance for Cancer is on again.

The contestants need all the support they can get as they dance their way through the competition.

