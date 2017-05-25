Stars salute new school sports academy

SOME of Australia's top athletes have been named as ambassadors of Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar's new sports academy.

Superstars including 2012 world champion surfer Joel Parkinson, former world champion swimmer Samantha Riley and five-time world champion paratriathlete Bill Chaffey were all named as ambassadors of the new academy at its launch on May 8.

They are joined by Olympic gold medallists Duncan Free, Chris Fydler and Sharon Buchannan.

Based on the blueprint for Griffith University's successful Sports College, the academy will assist students in balancing their sporting and academic commitments, while working with leaders in industry-best practice across a range of sports-related fields including nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports science and leadership.

Principal Stuart Marquardt said the program would help students who were combining school and HSC studies with careers as elite junior athletes at a state, national and international level.

Swimming legend Samantha Riley greets Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt at the launch of the school's Sports Academy on Monday, May 8, 2017 Jonas C. Photography

"Through the academy, our leading athletes will get the chance to interact with world-renowned athletes who boast records of extraordinary achievement at the national and international level in their careers,” Mr Marquardt said.

"Being mentored by ambassadors such as Olympic gold medalists Duncan Free OAM, Chris Fydler and Sharon Buchanan OAM, as well as world champions Samantha Riley, Bill Chaffey and Joel Parkinson, allows our students to access an incredible level of knowledge and support, and gives (them) a headstart in chasing their sporting goals whilst at school.”

Director of Griffith University's Sports College, Duncan Free, applauded the school for implementing the strong program.