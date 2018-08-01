Stars shining for Tweed River High students

AMAZING TALENT: Rhiana Leaupepe Perkins will be among the star performers at Tweed River High School's Performance and Exhibition Evening next Tuesday.

THE incredible talents of students at Tweed River High School will be on display in their night of nights next Tuesday.

The Performance and Exhibition Evening is the school's biggest event of the year, and includes a showcase of student achievement from science, marine and agricultural demonstrations to the popular dance, music and arts exhibitions.

Music co-ordinator Peter Walker said the event would include a 45-minute dance concert in the school hall, featuring students from the high school as well as junior guests from Tweed Heads Primary and South Tweed Primary schools.

It will be followed by a music concert under the stars, featuring gifted Year 11 indigenous student Rhiana Leaupepe Perkins, whose talents have already won her national acclaim and offers of a place at the Sydney Conservatorium after she completes her schooling.

"Rhiana is an amazing talent to have at the school,” Mr Walker said.

"She is a very well-rounded person, too, who is very interested in cultural issues.”