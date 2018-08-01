Menu
Login
AMAZING TALENT: Rhiana Leaupepe Perkins will be among the star performers at Tweed River High School's Performance and Exhibition Evening next Tuesday.
AMAZING TALENT: Rhiana Leaupepe Perkins will be among the star performers at Tweed River High School's Performance and Exhibition Evening next Tuesday. Scott Powick
News

Stars shining for Tweed River High students

1st Aug 2018 4:47 PM

THE incredible talents of students at Tweed River High School will be on display in their night of nights next Tuesday.

The Performance and Exhibition Evening is the school's biggest event of the year, and includes a showcase of student achievement from science, marine and agricultural demonstrations to the popular dance, music and arts exhibitions.

Music co-ordinator Peter Walker said the event would include a 45-minute dance concert in the school hall, featuring students from the high school as well as junior guests from Tweed Heads Primary and South Tweed Primary schools.

It will be followed by a music concert under the stars, featuring gifted Year 11 indigenous student Rhiana Leaupepe Perkins, whose talents have already won her national acclaim and offers of a place at the Sydney Conservatorium after she completes her schooling.

"Rhiana is an amazing talent to have at the school,” Mr Walker said.

"She is a very well-rounded person, too, who is very interested in cultural issues.”

  • Tweed River High School Performance and Exhibition Evening is on Tuesday, August 7 from 5-8pm. All welcome.
performance and exhibition night rhiana leaupepe perkins tweed river high school
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Cracker night an entertaining blast for the whole family

    Cracker night an entertaining blast for the whole family

    News The Seagulls Cracker Night is set to have live music, magical entertainment, delicious food and activities for everyone.

    What's on: Gig-guide

    What's on: Gig-guide

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    Bluesfest drops first line-up for 30th anniversary

    Bluesfest drops first line-up for 30th anniversary

    News Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Kurt Vile to perform

    Listeria concerns force frozen food recall

    Listeria concerns force frozen food recall

    Health Anyone who has purchased it is advised not to consume it.

    Local Partners