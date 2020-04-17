Menu
Celebrity

Star’s shock quarantine makeover

by Julius Young
17th Apr 2020 9:00 AM

Armie Hammer might have given into cabin fever while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the shelter-at-home orders in effect in many states hampering people's abilities to keep up with their weekly or monthly grooming sessions, the Lone Ranger star took matters into his own hands and, in the process, delivered big laughs to his followers.

Hammer in January. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hammer in January. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

 

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to reveal his newly-painted pink toes and evidence that he had given himself a buzz cut, though the extent of the damage wasn't known.

"I'm fine," wrote the Social Network star, who shares daughters Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Armand Douglas, 3, with wife and actress Elizabeth Chambers, 37.

However, on Wednesday, Hammer shared the final result when he posted an image of himself donning a cut-off black shirt, made into a crop-top, yellow and blue swim trunks in a camouflage pattern.

"Killing the game," the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post which also showed Hammer with Mohawk hairstyle and a handlebar moustache.

Armie Hammer’s new lockdown look. Picture: armiehammer/Instagram
Armie Hammer's new lockdown look. Picture: armiehammer/Instagram

 

While it might seem as though the Call Me by Your Name actor is was channelling his inner Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame, Hammer is among a long list of celebrities who have altered their looks while under order to stay at home.

Bruce Willis shaved his daughter Tallulah Willis' head last week and Hilary Duff also dyed her recognisable blonde hair a bright shade of blue.

🤷🏼‍♀️yea.

For his effort, Hammer received praise from many of his Hollywood buddies.

Bear Grylls commented, "Oh wow!! Strong Armie!!," while Hammer's wife responded "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."

Meanwhile, Hammer left many of his fans shocked. "YOU DID NOT," wrote one person. "OMG ARMIE," commented another.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

 

Originally published as Star's shock quarantine makeover

