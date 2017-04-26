Stars take steps to beat cancer in dance gala

STARS Of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer is back for another fabulous night of entertainment, dancing and community spirit.

Brave local personalities who have put their hands up to be the stars will perform a dance routine at a Cancer Council gala charity event on Saturday, June 24, from 6pm at the Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club starting at 6pm.

Cancer Council's community relations co-ordinator Hannah Brooks said the previous Stars event was a great success.

"All the dancing couples put on a great show," she said.

"We hope everyone will get behind their favourite local stars who are doing what they can to beat cancer.

"Over the next couple of months, our stars will be working hard with their dance instructors to perfect their routine for the gala evening.

"The stars will fundraise for Cancer Council in the lead-up to the event so please support them in their endeavours to sparkle, shine and dance."

In the Stars line-up, Hayden Boyle from Priceline Pharmacy at Tweed Heads, said he had lost family members to cancer.

"I will always help in any way I can to raise money to improve survival rates," he said.

"Working in my pharmacy over the last 22 years, I have seen firsthand the effect cancer has on people.

"And I am happy to make a fool of myself to help raise funds in the battle against cancer."

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen is another "star".

"My father-in-law Rob has just been diagnosed with prostate cancer and, because I have legendary dad dancing moves - ask my wife and kids - I thought there would be no better way to raise money and awareness to help Rob and others affected by the disease," Cr Owen said.

Stars of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer is as much about raising funds for cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the general community.

Funds raised will continue to provide local patients with access to pro bono legal and financial assistance schemes. and to the Transport to Treatment service which will help local people get to and from their appointments.

Check out the website for more details and to see more on the stars and dance teachers.

- https://www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoftweedshire2017

Tickets to the event are available at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club reception or by phoning 07 5524 4544 (open 9.30am to 9pm).

Tickets are also available online: https://www.123tix.com.au/

events/714/stars-of-tweed-

shire-dance-for-cancer.