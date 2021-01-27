Stars’ ugly split explodes online

English actress Alice Evans claims she's being "gaslit and mentally tortured" by her husband, Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd, after she announced their shock split on Twitter.

Alice, 49, shocked her followers today when she wrote that Ioan, 47, had fallen out of love with her and would be leaving the family home next week after 13 years of marriage.

The statement about their split was later deleted and now Alice claims Ioan removed the message using her Twitter account.

She sent another tweet that read: "Hi there. I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account …"

"And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."

In that since-deleted tweet, she was criticised by a follower: "Seems like a weird thing to be posting on Twitter." To which Alice replied: "Why? I have lost my mind."

Another follower agreed with Alice and wrote: "I did the same when this happened to me. I think it's how one acknowledges there's no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognise the impossibility (of) reconciliation."

Alice replied: "This is exactly why. And thank you. Six months of harassment: yes/no/maybe. I cannot live like this anymore."

In her original Twitter post that has now been deleted, Alice wrote: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

Ioan revealed in an interview last February the pair's busy work schedules had kept them apart for much of the last four years.

He told the Guardian: "I think we've struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we're apart."

The Liar star went on to say the couple were "practical" about it, before admitting most of the parenting at home was left to Alice.

Speaking of his brief spell as a stay-at-home dad, he said: "Alice had come back, she had been away for a week. I was showing off - 'the kids are in bed' - and she was 'Yeah, you've done one week Ioan, try six months'."

Alice continues to refer to herself as Ioan's wife in her social media bios and neither has issued further comment.

The couple met while starring together in the 2000 film 102 Dalmatians.

They married in 2007 and are parents to daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, seven.

Their children were both conceived through IVF, with Alice writing candidly about her fertility struggles in the hope it would help others.

At age 38 she was told she had an antral follicle count of eight - two less than her doctor felt was needed for a good shot at IVF success.

However, she fell pregnant with daughter Ella after her first round of IVF, while second daughter Elsie took eight rounds of treatment.

It was an emotional and financially costly process, with each round costing around $13,000 and with only a 20 per cent chance of success.

Alice wrote in the Mail in 2016: "I know how lucky I am. I won the lottery. I get to kiss goodnight to the two most precious human beings I've ever met."

As well as starring as Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movies, Ioan has appeared in films such as W. and Ava, as well as in TV shows such as Forever and Ringer.

His career really took off in the late 90s when he was cast in the lead role of ITV drama Hornblower.

In between his high-profile roles there have been times when work was hard to come by.

Reflecting on lean times in his 30s, Ioan previously said: "When you're not working, in Hollywood, you get presented every week with a new poster going up and you know where you are in the pecking order."

