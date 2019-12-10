‘Started at 12’: Young user desperate to give up the drugs

NO MORE: One woman told a magistrate in court she wanted help with her drug problem and only took it because it was an addiction.

AFTER moving away from her home town and finding a job, one 23-year-old Ipswich woman was happy to be on the right track.

But with a two-page criminal history behind her, Rebecca O'Brien faced Gatton Magistrates Court with a fresh charge of drug driving.

She had been nabbed by police while driving on the Warrego Highway on September 16, at 8.30am.

The roadside drug test came back as positive and showed O'Brien had marijuana in her system.

O'Brien pleaded guilty to the charge and told magistrate Graham Lee her history was from when she lived in Ipswich before she "changed her life" and said she was already on probation for another drug matter.

O'Brien said she only had to report to the probation officers once every three months but had been told she would receive help with her drug problem.

"I've been a long-term cannabis user since I was 12 - it's not something I want to do; its an addiction," she said.

Her plea was answered.

Mr Lee agreed to serve O'Brien another six months of probation - with a drug diversion program included.

"The requirement is that you undertake testing and therapeutic intervention to address illicit drug use," Mr Lee said.

O'Brien was also disqualified from driving for a month.