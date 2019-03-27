Starting a quest for a finals berth

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach's quest for their first finals campaign begins this weekend against the competition's newest side.

Casuarina will face Grafton in the first round of the Far North Coast competition, with plenty of belief and momentum.

The Barbarians won the Evans Head Rugby 10's tournament a few weeks ago, and were successful over the Gold Coast's Bond Pirates in their final trial game.

Head coach Mick Hall said he was confident in his side ahead of the opening game of the season.

"It has been a long pre-season and we have had a good lead up,” Hall said.

"This year we have recruited pretty well and our depth is pretty good.”

The club's depth will be tested from the start, with a number of players set to miss round one due to injury. Hall said the key for any side in this competition is to have good depth, which he believes his club has secured for 2019.

"We will have a few out in round one but if think we have been able to cover those positions really well and I am confident going into this we can come away with the win.” he said. An expanse and attacking style of rugby is what Casuarina Beach has been practising over the summer.

It is the style of play Hall says he wants to see from his boys when they take the field on Saturday. "We want to playing the right game which will get us to the finals at the end of the season,” he said.

First grade will kick off at 3.15pm, with second grade scheduled to start at 1.30pm.

There will be junior fixtures and women's 7s from midday.

Round 1 fixtures: Saturday, March 30

-Wollongbar vs Ballina

-SCU v Bangalow

-Byron Bay vs Lismore

-Lennox Head vs Casino

-Casuarina Beach vs Grafton