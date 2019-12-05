Starving wildlife and homelessness this year’s focus for appeal

The annual Mayoral Christmas Appeal will this year support Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, Fred's Place and You Have a Friend. Photo: Julie Fletcher.

STARVING wildlife and homelessness on the Tweed will be the focus at this year’s annual Mayoral Christmas Appeal.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, Fred’s Place and You Have a Friend will be the recipients of much needed funds and donated goods of this year’s appeal.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers rescue and rehabilitate native fauna for return to their natural

environment as well as advocating for conservation and welfare of our local wildlife.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said this year the rescue received more than 4400 calls, rescued some 3000 animals and released about 1600 back into their natural environment.

Ms Milne said the drought has caused widespread starvation and dehydration for our wildlife this year.

“The Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers are run off their feet and have requested monetary donations so they can purchase exactly what they need for the thousands of animals they rescue,“ Ms Milne said.

Online donations can be made to the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers at tvwc.org.au.

Fred’s Place, a St Vincent de Paul Society facility at Tweed Heads, offers support services for

single people and families who are in need, are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of

homelessness.

It provides a basic needs drop-in service with showers, laundry facilities, a staffed

kitchen, internet and telephone, with a case worker available for people experiencing crisis.

You Have a Friend operates an opportunity shop in Tweed Heads, supports the homeless, single parents, their children and the marginalised.

They provide 300 meals each week in the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta area and also supports farmers and families in drought.

Donated items for Fred’s Place and You Have a Friend, can include non-perishable foods, toiletries, coffee, tea, sugar, long-life milk, cordial, ring pull cans, instant noodle cups, simple first aid products, washing powder, fabric softener and new clothing for men and women.

Donated goods can be delivered to the Murwillumbah Civic Centre, Tumbulgum Rd

Murwillumbah and the Tweed Heads Cultural and Civic Centre, Brett St, Tweed Heads, until the end of January 2020.

For more information on the Mayoral Christmas Appeal and full list of donatable items, visit

tweed.nsw.gov.au/Christmas.