State against state in Origin border clash

CLASH: Tweed Locals Luca Todd and Brock Tighe are getting ready for the 2018 State of Origin series. Scott Powick

IT'S that time of year again when it's mate against mate, state against state.

Rivalry at State of Origin time gets no bigger than in the Tweed, where the border divides the two rugby-league crazy states like no place other.

Making the most of this rivalry are the good folk at Twin Towns, the Tweed's largest club, which sits just metres south of the border.

And this year will be particularly special, with the club's giant new state-of-the-art LED screen - the largest of its kind in Australia - set to make the most of its prime position on the border come kick-off tonight.

Club marketing manager Paul Prout said the screen would be used to its full advantage over the three-game series, which he hoped would become a popular attraction.

"It is a real welcome to visitors and locals as they cross the border,” Mr Prout said.

"It's a great moment as you cross the border.

"It gives us a great chance to celebrate special events like State of Origin, like New Year, like Anzac Day, which we did recently.

"It is a great statement, it is state of the art, we want people to be proud of it.”

But Mr Prout, a proud Blues supporter, wouldn't be drawn on which team the iconic Tweed club would back.

"Personally, I am from Sydney, south of the border, so I am clearly a Blues supporter but good luck to both teams,” he said.

"As you can see on the screen... it's pretty equal, but on the night, I hope there's more Blue than Maroon. We have certainly got facilities there to make sure the building is showing off the Blues colours if we need to!”

Game One of State of Origin kicks off at 8pm tonight.