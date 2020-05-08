State by state guide to restrictions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the plan for Australia to reopen, but not when it will begin. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the plan for Australia to reopen, but not when it will begin. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

States around Australia will begin lifting restrictions as early as Monday as part of the first in a three-step process to resume activities in Australia by July.

It follows Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement earlier of the three-step plan for the country to reopen and coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

State premiers have begun announcing the timing for the implementation of step-one:

TASMANIA

Premier Peter Gutwein says Tasmania will ease some restrictions on Monday and will go to stage one the following Monday, May 18.

From May 11:

• The number of people allowed at funerals will increase from 10 to 20 attendees;

• Aged care residents will be allowed one visit per week of no more than two people;

• National parks and reserves will be open for exercise but people will only be able to visit those within 30km of their home; and

•TAFE and other training institutions will be open to small groups of students.

From May 18, stage one measures will begin, subject to public health advice. This includes:

• Allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, including for weddings;

• Funerals of up to 30 people if they are held outdoors;

• Visitors allowed in the home will to increase to five people (from two people);

• Up to 10 people allowed in restaurants and cafes, including venues located in RSLs and clubs;

• Tasmanians returning to the state will be allowed to quarantine in their residence if it is suitable, others will still need to quarantine in hotels;

• Libraries and other government facilities will be open for up to 10 people; and

• Parks, pools and boot camps will be opened for up to 10 people.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Premier Steven Marshall announced step-one would begin on Monday, May 11.

Activities allowed from Monday include:

• The ban on caravanning and camping will be lifted, SA is the only jurisdiction to do this;

• Universities and TAFE and private RTOs will be able to start face-to-face education for up to 10 people;

• Outdoor dining for restaurants and cafes up to a maximum of 10 people;

• Community and youth centres will be open for up to 10 people indoors;

• RSLs open but not for meals and bar service;

• Auctions and open inspections for up to 10 people;

• Local government libraries open for up to 10 visitors, plus the staff at work in those libraries.

• Non-contact sport training in groups of up to 10 people;

• Funerals of up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors will be allowed, plus those who are officiating;

• Churches to reopen for small ceremonies including weddings or private worship for up to 10 people, plus those who are officiating; and

• Re-opening of public pools for up to 10 people, especially for lap swimming.

Camping will be allowed again in South Australia. Picture: SATC

QUEENSLAND

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters today that step one would begin in Queensland next 12am Saturday, May 16.

This will allow:

• Gatherings in homes with a maximum of five people;

• Up to 10 people to gather in public spaces;

• Some beauty therapies including nail salons to re-open catering to a maximum of 10 people by appointment;

• Recreational travel up to 150km from your home for day trips;

• Reopening of libraries, playground equipment, skate parks, outdoor gyms with a maximum of 10 people at a time;

• Wedding guests to increase to 10 people;

• Funerals to increase to 20 people indoors, 30 people outdoors

• Up to 10 people at open homes and auctions;

• Reopening of public pools and lagoons (must have an approved plan for numbers greater than 10); and

• Allowing non-contact community sport for a maximum of 10 people.

Ms Palaszczuk also said those in outback areas would have more freedom, with up to 20 people allowed in restaurants and cafes.

Queenslanders and those in South Australia will be allowed to use public pools again.

VICTORIA

Premier Daniel Andrews says announcements will be made Monday to provide clarity to people about what the rest of May will look like.

NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is also likely to wait until next week before announcing the lifting of restrictions but has flagged a cautious approach as her state grapples with active outbreaks.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory has already announced the lifting of many restrictions as part of its own two-stage plan, with more to be eased on May 15.

Northern Territorians are allowed to gather with as many as 10 people, as long as they keep a distance of 1.5m.

Visiting parks and camping, outdoor gatherings, non-contact outdoor sports and exercising and training outdoors are all allowed again.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

In Western Australia, the two-person limit on non-work activities has already been increased to 10, providing people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are also now allowed.

THREE-STEP PROCESS

Speaking after today's national cabinet meeting, Mr Morrison revealed the road back to normal, which was agreed to by state leaders.

But even though just because the plan has been announced, it doesn't mean it's time head make dinner reservations or pull out the golf clubs just yet.

It will be up to those leaders - state premiers and territory chief minister - to decide exactly when they will embrace the plan and begin to lift lockdowns.

Mr Morrison said the states and territories would outline their own timetables for the three-step plan, and each stage would be assessed on its success, which would determine when to proceed to the next stage.

Mr Morrison said the second and third stages "will get greater definition as we move through the success of step one".

It's expected leaders will be giving statements and providing outlines for when "step one" of the PM's plan will be rolled out in their state.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews has been first to address the plan, saying Victorians will have to wait until next week to find out when things will start to change.

"Nothing changes today, nothing changes tomorrow, nothing changes Sunday," Mr Andrews said.

"The rules remain in place. Let's not give everything back, let's not throw away all the progress we've made by letting our frustration get the better of us," Mr Andrews said.

The Premier said he will make "a series of announcements" starting Monday outlining Victoria's first steps out of lockdown.

"Even at the end of next week, even at the end of May, there will still be rules in place," he said.

"And they're there for a good reason. They're not there for me. They're there for your safety. I know it's frustrating … (but) we're getting very close to making an important step to ease a range of these rules."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews won’t announce any changes until Monday. Picture: James Ross/AAP

Step one will "enable greater connection with friends and family, allowing gatherings up to 10 people, and five guests in your own home", Mr Morrison said.

Working from home will be encouraged. Children will be back in classrooms and playgrounds. Golf is back, pools reopened, fitness bootcamps allowed in parks.

Retail and small cafes and restaurants reopened, and interstate recreational travel will be allowed. Funerals can have up to 30 attendees outdoors, and weddings 10.

Step two will allow larger gatherings up to 20 people, including for venues such as cinemas and galleries, "more retail openings on sector-based COVID-safe plans, organised community sport, beauty parlours, and you'll be pleased to know, barre classes open once again".

Step three will allowing gatherings up to 100 people. "This will become clearer as we move through the first two steps," Mr Morrison said. "But most workers, by then, will be back in the workplace. Interstate travel will likely resume. Pubs and clubs with some restrictions will be open, and also possibly gaming venues."

Scott Morrison presented the plan during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

States and territory leaders have already been calling their own shots when it comes to easing restrictions, with each part of Australia announcing a different plan on sending students back to schools and allowing visitors.

Both Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier both regretfully informed their residents this week they would not be easing restrictions on visitors in time for Mother's Day.

In NSW, households are now allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted this weekend.

In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted. Travel restrictions within the state will be considered this weekend.

In Queensland, people can now travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while up to five members of a single household will be allowed to visit other homes from May 10.

The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

In South Australia, restrictions on funeral attendance and travel to regional areas are likely to be lifted soon. Playgrounds and skate parks have already reopened.

Tasmania will ease limits on aged care home visits next week and announce its road map to fewer restrictions on Friday.

Victoria plans to ease some restrictions after May 11.

In terms of schools, Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

NSW students will start attending school in stages from May 11. Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11. ACT students will have a staged return to classrooms over the next four weeks with certain year levels starting earlier than others.

With AAP

Originally published as State by state guide to restrictions