State funds build the foundations of community

Lismore MP Thomas George (third from right) with members of Murwillumbah groups which received funding. Contributed

SEVERAL Murwillumbah groups received a pleasant Christmas present last month, as they shared in the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership program.

Lismore MP Thomas George announced in December that 31 projects would share in $300,000 towards the upgrading and construction of community infrastructure.

"This grassroots funding will directly benefit our community and will deliver new infrastructure for schools and community groups, and will help pay for much-needed improvements,” Mr George said.

"There was strong competition for the available funds and a high level of interest from the community. I look forward to seeing the benefits to our communities as projects are undertaken and put into use across the Lismore electorate.”

Groups to receive funding include: Murwillumbah Rowing Club; Tyalgum Community Hall Association; Tweed Valley Woodcraft Association; Tweed Valley Rural and Community Advancement Cooperative community garden and the Murwillumbah Scouts to repair their hall.