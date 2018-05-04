State Labor accused of playing 'political football'

NOT HERE: Opposition to the proposed hospital site at Cudgen reached new heights this week as anti-hospital signs were nailed into trees.

NOT HERE: Opposition to the proposed hospital site at Cudgen reached new heights this week as anti-hospital signs were nailed into trees. Scott Davis

OPPOSITION Health Minister Walt Secord has been accused of playing "political football” after he slammed the State Government for planning to use security guards at the next community hospital meeting, despite the event being organised by the public.

Mr Secord raised the issue in Parliament on Wednesday where he claimed he was "disgusted” the State Government had resorted to "bully boy tactics” by using "security guards against protesting local pensioners”.

"Given the recent public outcry surrounding the Berejiklian Government's decision to select state significant farmland for the site of the new Tweed Hospital, do you stand by your government's decision to hire security guards for a community meeting later this month which will be attended by Tweed MP Geoff Provest?” he asked.

Mr Secord went on to criticise Mr Provest, saying "it is simply ridiculous that a sitting MP would use security guards to avoid interacting with his community”.

But the community meeting, at a date to be determined, is actually being organised by members of the public who support the proposed hospital site at Cudgen.

Meeting organiser and creator of the Facebook group "Save our hospital site”, Penny Hocking, said Mr Secord was "playing political football on the red soils of Cudgen”.

"When I heard what Walt had asked in Parliament, I was shocked. It had no factual basis in it whatsoever. It's an attempt yet again to discredit the campaign we have to save our hospital site,” she said.

"We have people at the highest level trying to quieten the community.

"It is extremely disappointing.”

Ms Hocking said the community group had no political backing and had not approached Mr Provest regarding the meeting.

"We haven't even sent invitations yet,” she said.

Tempers flared on Tuesday when Ms Hocking revealed she planned to hire security guards for the next community meeting following a fiery meeting at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

Ms Hocking said she planned to use security at the next meeting to ensure "speakers can speak without being cut off”.

"It's not to be heavy handed, it's just to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Ms Hocking said the meeting would likely take place in June after community consultation by Health Infrastructure.