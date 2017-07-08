State of Origin: Blues praise Tweed preparation

THIS MUCH! NSW legend Peter Sterling shows Andrew Fifita just how much he loves the Tweed at Blues Origin training at Cudgen on Wednesday.

TWEED is shaping as a potential lucky charm for New South Wales ahead of their State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday.

With the series locked at one all, the Blues will look to repeat the dose of game one, where an energetic and fierce Blues outfit ambushed Queensland on their home turf.

Escaping the Sydney cold earlier this week to set up camp at Kingscliff, it's no secret that the Tweed has become a secret weapon, playing a critical part in the Blues' Origin preparations after shifting north from Coffs Harbour in 2017.

"Our camps have been tremendous,” NSW coach Laurie Daley told the Tweed Daily News.

"Obviously there's beautiful weather and the boys get a spring in their step.

"In Sydney at this time of year it's quite cold, chilly and a bit wet, and the grounds are completely different to what they are up here.

"Training sessions are a lot crisper and sharper because of the weather, so it's good to acclimatise and get the boys comfortable.”

The NSW Blues enjoy a training session at Cudgen. NSWRL Media

Hitting the track daily at Cudgen, Blues' players under injury clouds including full-back James Tedesco (ankle) and Tyson Frizell (rib) have been working around the clock to be fit by Wednesday.

Tedesco - who tore a lateral ligament in his ankle in a bizarre mishap during a try celebration with Mitchell Pearce in game two - has been receiving Kryofix treatment while working with independent massage therapist Anthony Carbone in his bid to be ready.

Icing up to four times a day, Tedesco said being on the Tweed was assisting his recovery period.

"It's better up here than down in Sydney, because when you get out it's freezing as well. At least when you get out here there's a bit of sun, so that helps,” he said.

Senior player and Blues five-eighth Pearce echoed Daley's sentiments, saying the side had picked up where they left off after their successful game one camp in June.

"We've got good memories from the (first) camp. We created a good vibe here and that definitely helps with your preparation,” Pearce said.

"Sydney has its benefits, obviously, being a local game, but this is probably a more ideal preparation.

"It doesn't make you win, but it does help.”

Equipped with sunny dispositions, a relaxed Blues squad has been out-and-about during the week, soaking up a favourable stretch of weather.

From a shirtless Jack De Belin enjoying Kingscliff, to a poolside team shoot at Salt, Kingscliff, Daley made no secret of the mental positives assisting his side's preparations.

"We get out and about in the community. It's (Tweed) great and the boys really love it,” Daley said.

"The people respect their privacy, plus the boys interact, so it's (Tweed camp) worked really well.

"We love coming here.”

The Blues will be attempting to secure their first Origin series win since 2014 on Wednesday night.