State of Origin: Fans turn Tweed blue

IN BLUE: NSW Blues fans Jaylan O'Meally, Ryley Taylor, Kalan Noakes and Ryan Thomas show off their signed footballs at Amart Sports, Tweed Heads South.

IT WAS Blue heaven on the Tweed on Tuesday as hundreds of starry-eyed fans flocked to meet their New South Wales Origin heroes.

With a line snaking its way out the doors of Amart Sports on Machinery Dr, Tweed Heads South, fans queued for over an hour to take a selfie or have an autograph signed by the likes of Blues stars Aaron Woods, Brett Moloney and Joshua Jackson.

"The kids are NSW supporters and they got a ball signed,” Tweed Heads local Lauren Taylor said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Taylor, who attended with a group of Tweed Heads Seagulls juniors, said the kids' opportunity to meet Blues players was not going to be missed.

"We queued for about an hour, but the kids were so happy, so that's the main thing,” she said.

The Blues are in camp in the lead-up to Wednesday night's decider, and have been regularly spotted since arriving on Tuesday.