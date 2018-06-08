State-wide crackdown on bad behaviour in new STHL policy

STHL: La Maison Pacifique, 6 Beason Court, Casuarina, has been shut down by Tweed Shire Council following complaints about short term holiday letting.

BAD behaviour and party houses are being stamped out as part of a New South Wales Government policy to manage the illegal short term holiday letting (STHL) industry.

With more people booking their accommodation through online booking platforms, like Airbnb and HomeAway, formally known as Stayz, the government this week announced its long-awaited policy on managing the estimated $31billion STHL industry in an effort to crack down on bad behaviour.

A mandatory Code of Conduct, which will include a two-strikes and you're out policy for hosts and guests, will be enforced to stamp out party houses and noisy holiday tenants.

Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said the code would address concerns raised by communities, councils and industry leaders, such as noise, disruptive guests and effects on neighbourhood amenities.

"We have consulted widely with industry and the community to make sure our nation-leading regulatory framework is the very best approach to short-term holiday letting,” he said.

"Under our 'two strikes and you're out' policy, hosts or guests who commit two serious breaches of the code within two years will be banned for five, and be listed on an exclusion register.”

The code will also include a new dispute resolution process to resolve complaints, and NSW Fair Trading will have powers to police online platforms and letting agents.

"These are the toughest laws in the country and will make sure residents are protected while ensuring hosts who do the right thing are not penalised,” he said.

Other rules will include: