State-wide shutdown confuses Tweed business owner

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon owner Rachel Hannah is uncertain of the future of her business and her eight staff after the Federal Government announced all non-essential businesses must close. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

THE fear of losing her livelihood is very real for Tweed business owner Rachel Hannah.

The Federal Government announced on Sunday that all non-essential services would have to close.

But there is confusion about what is and isn't deemed an essential service, according to Ms Hannah who owns Halo Hair and Beauty Salon.

Ms Hannah said until this was a clear directive from the Federal Government to shut down hair salons, she would continue to operate.

She said if the salon was forced to close the business would run out of money in a matter of weeks.

"At one stage the (NSW) Premier said we had to close down, then within five to six hours, we were all of a sudden allowed to stay open," Ms Hannah said.

"We went into crisis mode because we needed to fit in all of our clients that were booked for the week, into two days, because everyone needs to make their last bit of money.

"The bills will keep on rolling but the money won't come in."

Ms Hannah said she tried to comfort her staff through the uncertainty but was also honest about the future if the salon shut.

"I feel like I've kept calm and I've been very open and honest. There's been no secrets, no hiding," she said.

"But like I've said to the girls, the money will run out. I can only pay while the money is there and it will run out."

She said the Federal Government needed to be clearer about what was a non-essential service.

"I think the government needs to make a definite answer. None of this, some businesses close down and some don't, some do takeaways, some don't, I think they're going to do it, they need to do it.

"I have researched the stimulus package for small business owners and I believed they've released more.

"Every little bit is a help, but it's not going to save my business."

The anxiety from the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of her future has left Ms Hannah feeling like she is living on a different planet.

"I feel like I'm living in a different world.

"It doesn't feel like earth. It's honestly like we're living in a parallel universe."