Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland's concerning new NAPLAN title

by Stephanie Bennett
29th Aug 2019 7:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND kids were stopped from sitting NAPLAN tests by their parents at higher rates than anywhere else in the country.

The NAPLAN result reports released this week by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority have revealed the percentage of Queensland kids withdrawn from testing was the highest of all the states, in every subject and year level.

Year 9 kids had the highest rates of withdrawal, with 8 per cent pulled from sitting the numeracy test.

For Year 3, 5 and 7 rates hovered between 4.5 per cent and 5.7 per cent - more than ten times some other states.

According to ACARA, students can be withdrawn from testing by their parents if there are "religious beliefs or philosophical objections to testing".

The LNP has seized on the revelation, and called for the rules around withdrawal to be "much more stringent" if the government wanted NAPLAN to be used to boost results.

"Queensland's NAPLAN results have gone backwards in the last year under Labor and it's scary to think it could be even worse," LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said.

Queensland kids were withdrawn from NAPLAN tests by their parents at higher rates than anywhere else in the country.
Queensland kids were withdrawn from NAPLAN tests by their parents at higher rates than anywhere else in the country.

Education Minister Grace Grace said any decision to withdraw a child landed with their parents or carers.

She said the recent NAPLAN review brought up a number of issues, including that "the now-perceived high stakes nature of the test has led some parents to withdraw their children from the test in an effort to eliminate pressure and stress on the child".

Griffith University researcher Dr Judy Rose said there was a number of reasons why more parents were choosing to pull their kids out of NAPLAN, including anxiety, and even possibly schools suggesting to parents of certain students to withdraw.

"I think parents are starting to realise and becoming more aware that they do have a choice on whether their child sits the test or not," she said.

 

More Stories

editors picks education naplan parenting

Top Stories

    Search intensifies for missing Marion

    premium_icon Search intensifies for missing Marion

    News Mrs Leydon says there is a constant steam of people getting in touch with possible information about her mother

    MP says NAPLAN has not been a success

    premium_icon MP says NAPLAN has not been a success

    Education While Queensland schools are dealing with the fallout of this week’s released...

    Labor promises action over Aldi bag affair

    Labor promises action over Aldi bag affair

    Politics The NSW Labor donation scandal has already claimed one scalp

    Sneaky way woman allegedly hid stolen perfume

    premium_icon Sneaky way woman allegedly hid stolen perfume

    Crime Woman allegedly stole close to $100 worth of perfume