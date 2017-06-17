State's focus on Tweed as attention turns north

TWEED Shire is expected to feature strongly in the coming State Budget with the government expected to aim its sights on key sectors including health, education and housing.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will deliver his first State Budget on Tuesday, having already announced $534 million for a new Tweed Hospital.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he had fought for the region to get due recognition and was "hopeful” funding would match his efforts.

"We've lobbied for lots of things and obviously the hospital is out there,” he said.

"I'm also hopeful for some significant upgrades for local schools and for some positive announcements for koalas and the environment, which would run in conjunction with the council's koala plan and corridors and even some research.

"We've been lobbying pretty hard on that for well over a year now.”

Mr Provest said cycleways and walkways in coastal areas including Kingscliff and Tweed Heads could expect a boost, while accommodation concerns also need attention.

"We had that $20m for the (redevelopment of two vacant lots in) Boyd St and I'm hopeful of further announcements in social and affordable housing,” he said. "The transitional housing funding should come through in this budget as well, and we've put our hand up for some funding for the Wharf St site owned by the government.”

Lismore MP Thomas George, whose electorate includes Murwillumbah, identified similar key areas.

"In my opinion the schools need some money spent on them, so I would like to see some money in the budget for refurbishing schools and enhancing higher education in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"I also still want to try and hopefully secure a new premises for the SES and the possibility also for establishing a better premises for Fire NSW in the area. The other thing I'm keen for is the opportunity to work with the council to flood-proof Murwillumbah for the future.”

Mr George said he wanted Murwillumbah District Hospital recognised in the 2017 NSW Budget.