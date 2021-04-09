Qld’s huge change for driver’s licences

Queensland is on the verge of introducing digital driver's licenses, allowing motorists to ditch physical identification cards.

The Sunshine State revealed the rollout was one step closer following last year's successful trial of the licence app north of Brisbane on the Fraser Coast, where drivers glowingly endorsed the progressive move.

Over a seven-month period, more than 750 residents and 120 drivers were able to ditch their physical driver's, identification and boating licences and display information on mobile phones.

The success of the pilot scheme will come into consideration for a broader rollout across Queensland, a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said in a statement to NCA NewsWire.

"The pilot allowed residents to access their driver's licence, recreational marine licence and photo identification card on the app," the department said.

The digital alternative could be used for a variety of identification purposes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

"The pilot concluded on 30 September 2020 with a customer satisfaction rating of 94 per cent.

"The digital licence app includes security and privacy features designed to protect data against cybercrime and theft."

Queensland is yet to commit to a date for a broader rollout, but legislation passed in mid-2020 gave the Sunshine State legal authority for digital licences to be used in lieu of physical cards.

Recent reforms also paved the way for digital replacements to be used instead of a personal identification licence, personal watercraft licences and recreational marine driver's licences.

The changes will give residents the option of either displaying their licence in a physical form on a card or the digital alternative.

Motorists in NSW and South Australia already have the option to use digital licences.

Originally published as State's huge change for driver's licences