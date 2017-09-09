Station marks new era for region's officers

NEW LOOK: Tweed/Byron LAC police with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station .

YEARS of planning, debate and location changes were finally laid to rest as the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officially opened its new headquarters in Wharf St, Tweed Heads, on Friday.

Gone are the cramped offices of their former command in Recreation St, where officers were forced at times to work elbow-to- elbow on shared desks, with their new three-storey workstation three times the size, boasting training facilities and extra holding cells.

Speaking at the opening of the command, Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling honoured current Sergeant Jack Keough - who has served NSW Police for 45 years - and all the commanders who had served the region before him and those who had thrown their passion into the project.

"I look forward to working with our team in their state-of-the-art complex to make our community a safer place," Supt Starling said.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said feedback on the new, $25million station had been positive.

"It's very exciting, walking around the floors and seeing the police and their admin staff, they're so happy you can see it in their faces," he said.

"We often talk about police numbers and crime, but these are the important things you need to do behind the scenes and that's building infrastructure to support police.

"It's the newest (station) and I haven't seen one better. This should be the template for future police stations going forward."

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he was "elated" to see the Wharf St facility come to fruition after years of lobbying.

While welcoming the facility, members of the Police Association of NSW are calling for more officers on the beat, claiming resources are dangerously stretched.