Station plans floated to make Tweed River safer

AT LAST: The Tweed is set to have a permanent water police presence if a new station is approved. SCOTT POWICK

THERE are few things more appealing than getting out on the Tweed's waterways in the summer months.

But with a surge of people comes the need for patrolling the waterways; something Tweed MP Geoff Provest has been aiming to address for years.

After a number of trials, a permanent Water Police presence on the Tweed River could soon be a reality.

A development application is currently before Tweed Shire Council proposing a joint police and Maritime facility at the Tweed Heads Marina on River Tce.

Estimated at a cost of $2.5 million to build, the plan would see the demolition of the existing Maritime office and boat shed, while the existing Marine Rescue building would be retained.

The existing boat ramp would also be removed.

Mr Provest welcomed the progression of the plans as a positive start to spring but warns of what's likely to be a busy summer ahead on the water.

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said while the base would fall under the Marine Command, he would welcome any further resources for the Tweed.

"It's a great idea,” Supt Starling said.

"Any extra resources we have is a good thing for our community.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said staff were working to finalise the DA approval under delegated authority.