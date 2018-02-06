Statues to keep watch over Cudgen

STANDING TALL: Craig Williams, Mick O'Brien and Rob Blyth with the statues installed in front of the Cudgen SLSC.

STANDING TALL: Craig Williams, Mick O'Brien and Rob Blyth with the statues installed in front of the Cudgen SLSC. Contributed

THE legacy of past Cudgen Surf lifesavers has been memorialised forever by three wooden statues that will stand guard over the ocean forever.

Standing three metres tall, the three statues installed next to the Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Clubhouse will serve as a tribute to past club members who were committed to protecting the beaches.

Life member of the surf lifesaving club Mick O'Brien said the statues were a tribute to all members who are no longer with us and particularly honoured those who had dedicated a large part of their life to the surf club.

"The club's been running since 1922 - we've had a lot of members who've contributed beyond being out on the sand over that time.

"Members have done everything they possibly could to help the club, I mean some of them helped construct the buildings here, going well and truly above and beyond the call of duty of a volunteer lifesaver to make our club what it is today.”

The idea for the memorial was raised by the club's board 17 years ago but funding for the project was finalised after two local families dug into their pockets to get the statues erected and local contractor SEE Civil supported the project.

"SEE Civil, who are working on the foreshore next door, offered to put in the concrete base for us to place the statues on,” Mr O'Brien said.

"It was a really generous offer from SEE Civil and really highlighted their support for our local community.

Mr O'Brien said the statues have become a popular addition to the foreshore with locals and tourists alike stopping for photographs.

Over the coming weeks, a plaque will be installed beneath the statues looking north, east and south highlighting their significance to the club.