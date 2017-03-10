28°
Status Quo set to rock one more time

Daniel McKenzie
| 10th Mar 2017 6:15 PM
Francis Rossi, Richie Malone and John Edwards of Status Quo.
Francis Rossi, Richie Malone and John Edwards of Status Quo. Imago Martin

BEFORE the electric sounds of Status Quo permanently wind down, the legendary English rock group will plug in and tour Australia one more time.

Set to land on Australian shores in October, the group who've sold over 118 million units worldwide and famously opened Live Aid in 1985, are heading Down Under for a three-date tour.

Status Quo singer, founder and guitarist Francis Rossi said the band shared a connection with Australian fans, but wasn't sure why.

"I don't really know. If I did know, I'd apply it to all territories,” he said matter-of-factly.

"Our previous Australian tours have given us some great memories on and off the stage.”

Status Quo has played some 6000 shows since forming in 1962 and are known for their thundering live sound.

Rossi said while this will be the band's last ever electrics tour, it shouldn't be the last time Australian fans see them live.

"There's more to come from us in the years ahead, but we won't tour the electric set ever again,” he said.

"The intention, should we live long enough, is to turn it into an acoustic tour.”

Tickets are on sale now.

