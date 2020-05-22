Stay connected to Tweed Daily News: Top stories this week

Dear Valued Subscriber,



Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum

Cedric Sayah, 31, was caught concealing nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum at a Tweed Heads festival in February. Picture: Facebook.

A self-proclaimed DJ for Gold Coast party venues was caught trying to hide nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum, a court was told.

Cedric Sayah, 31, faced Tweed Heads Local Court charged with supplying a prohibited drug and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty. READ MORE

Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association president Colin Brooks on his property just outside Murwillumbah. Photo: Scott Powick

FARMERS have slammed the new Tweed Rural Land Strategy claiming the document will harm the thing it was aimed to protect That's just one of the complaints from the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association president Colin Brooks who said even after a year of consultations, rural land holders have been ignored. READ MORE



'CATASTROPHIC': Border closure killing business and tourism

Michael and Natasha Pedlow from Loot at Tweed Mall. Scott Powick

CHAMBER of Commerce heads on the Tweed and Gold Coast are "urgently" calling on the State Government to reopen the border with NSW as they say restrictions are "killing" small business and tourism. READ MORE

Why Tweed jobs some of hardest hit by COVID-19 shutdown

The Tweed is deemed as a high risk area according to the Employment Vulnerability Index.

THE Tweed's job future could be hit hard if reopening the Queensland/NSW state border is delayed.

University researchers have forecast the shire could be among the worst affected areas for job losses hit by the coronavirus downturn along with Coolangatta and Surfers Paradise. READ MORE

